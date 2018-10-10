Police to check if report lodged on alleged transfer of Umno funds to PAS, says deputy IGP

Noor Rashid said police would hand over the case to the MACC if the report indicated there were elements of corruption. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Police have to check first whether a police report was lodged regarding a claim that Umno had transferred RM2.5 million to PAS with the money possibly coming from funds misappropriated from 1MDB, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

“If there is (a report), we will see if there are elements of corruption, ordinary crime or commercial crime,” he told a press conference after attending the forum “Preventive Laws: Security vs Human Rights” here today.

Noor Rashid said police would hand over the case to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if the report indicated there were elements of corruption.

He was asked about media reports today stating that the Youth wing of Terengganu Amanah had lodged a police report calling for a probe after copies of the transfer transactions surfaced on social media and asked whether the money originated from 1MDB.

The reports quoted the wing’s communication director Muammar Qaddafi Nasir as saying that the transactions involved transfer of RM1.5 million from the special officer to Umno’s treasurer to Tabung Pembangunan Jawatankuasa Jabatan Pembangunan PAS Pusat (JPP) and RM1 million to three recipients who are PAS members.

Meanwhile, when asked whether police would be calling up former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Noor Rashid there was no such need at present.

“There is no investigation on Ahmad Zahid (by police) so far,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, was questioned by the MACC for about eight hours today in relation to alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to a foundation and is required to be present at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am tomorrow for further questioning regarding the same matter. — Bernama