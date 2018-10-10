Pulau Ketam cockles are not bad omen, say authorities

Klang Zone Fire and Rescue chief Samsol Maarif Saibani said the phenomenon occurs every time the high tide recedes on the fishing island.

SHAH ALAM, Oct 10 — The authorities have allayed the fear of residents of Pulau Ketam in Selangor over the emergence of thousands of cockles on the island as viralled on social media, and believed to be a harbinger of disaster.

Klang Zone Fire and Rescue chief Samsol Maarif Saibani said the phenomenon occurs every time the high tide recedes on the fishing island.

“The phenomenon at Pulau Ketam, which is a cockle breeding area, is a normal occurrence every time there are exceptionally high tides.

“The cockles seem to appear on the surface of the sandy part of the island because the high tide recedes much further than usual, and the depth of the water is just 0.6 metre,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama