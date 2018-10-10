Malaysian para athletes win two more gold medals as of 6pm

National paralympics champion, Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi won the gold medal for the T36 400-metre event with a record time of 59.36 seconds. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 10 — Malaysian para athletes continue to prove their determination to achieve the target of 15 gold medals when they won two golds on the 5th day of the Games today.

As of 6pm, Malaysia won the gold medal in table tennis after the TT8-9 pair, Chee Chao Ming and Ting Ing Hock beat the Indonesian pair of Prahasta Mohamad Rian and Kusnanto Kusnanto 11-7, 8-11, 11-6 in the final.

National paralympics champion, Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi won the gold medal for the T36 400-metre event with a record time of 59.36 seconds.

As of 6 pm (Western Indonesia time), Malaysia collected 9 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 16 bronze medals.

Malaysia is targeting 15 gold medals, equalling the 15 gold medals won at the Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea in 2014.

The Asian Para Games was launched by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Oct 6 and would end on Oct 13. — Bernama