In Port Dickson, NGOs urge voters to support Anwar

Rajashekaran Krishnan (centre), a representative of seven Port Dickson NGOs, speaks during a press conference at Port Dickson Golf and Country Club October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 10 — A group of seven in-governmental organisations, representing some 300 members, has urged voters to support Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election on Saturday.

They said that they believe the PKR president-elect is the right person to be Port Dickson MP.

“We urge our fellow voters to come out and vote for Datuk Seri Anwar.

“We feel that Datuk Seri Anwar is the most credible person to be the MP for PD. With his extensive experience as the former deputy prime minister, we feel he can get more investors into the district,” said the group’s representative Rajashekaran Krishnan during a press conference at the Port Dickson Golf and Country Club here today.

Rajashekaran clarified that all in attendance were present on their own accord and only wanted their fellow voters to do their patriotic duty come Saturday.

The seven NGOs are the Karungga Youth Club, The Telok Kemang Indian Club, Taman PD Utama Youth Club, Negeri Sembilan Jetski association Port Dickson chapter, Taman Poli Youth club, Kemang Jaya Youth Club and the NSR Football Club.