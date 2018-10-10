Report: Skripal, suspects visited Czech Republic in 2014

Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing at the Moscow military district court in this file picture taken on August 9, 2006. — Picture by Kommersant/Yuri Senatorov via Reuters

PRAGUE, Oct 10 — The two suspects in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain travelled to the Czech Republic in 2014 at a time when he was also there, Czech public radio reported today.

“It looks as though the Russians set up a task force and followed Skripal long before the attempted murder,” said an unnamed intelligence source, cited by Radiozurnal radio.

The report comes after investigative group Bellingcat revealed the suspects’ true identities as Alexander Mishkin, a military doctor employed by Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, and GRU colonel Anatoly Chepiga.

British authorities accuse the two men of attempting to murder Skripal and his daughter Yulia — who both survived — with the Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok in the city of Salisbury in southwest England in March.

Moscow has denied the accusations.

Mishkin stayed at a hotel in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava under the alias “Alexander Petrov” from October 13 to 16, 2014 before leaving for Prague, according to the Radiozurnal report.

It added that Chepiga arrived in the Czech capital on October 11 that same year using the alias Ruslan Boshirov.

“Unfortunately we don’t know when they left the Czech Republic,” Radiozurnal journalist Janek Kroupa told AFP.

The report said Skripal spent time in the Czech Republic in the second half of October 2014 to help local officers detect alleged Russian spies in the country.

The BIS Czech intelligence agency, Czech police and the Russian embassy in Prague all declined to comment when contacted by Radiozurnal. — AFP