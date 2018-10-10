Melaka govt apologises over furore involving Pengkalan Batu assemblyman

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said he was upset by the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Oct 10 — Melaka state government has apologised for the incident involving an elected representative who allegedly acted violently against the residents of Kampung Pulau Nibong here that went viral on social media.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said he was upset by the incident as the road closure issue should be resolved in a good manner and did not involve Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee.

He said the issue should be resolved at the local authority level.

“On behalf of the Melaka state government, I apologise for the incident. Perhaps, it happened because our exco is less experienced in managing issues involving the community.

“If we look at it, we, from the opposition and now as the government, many things or aspects that need to be improved, especially involving communication with the people,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

In yesterday’s incident, Norhizam, who is also the State Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman, sparked controversy when the video clip showed him arguing with the local residents went viral on social sites.

Norhizam was about to attend a dialogue and press conference on the closure of the Jalan Kampung Pulau Nibong-Taman Akasia shortcut at about 9am, but it turned into chaos when a group of residents sought clarification on the shortcut.

Adly said he had seen the video and said that Norhizam needed to be careful with his communication in resolving issues related to the people, because the language used would affect the discussion and communication.

He said the discussion on the closure of the short cut would be carried out involving residents of the Taman Akasia and villagers from Kampung Pulau Nibong with the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council and State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Tey Kok Kiew.

The discussion should also take into account the views and interests of both parties, he said. — Bernama