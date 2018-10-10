Saravanan takes another shot at MIC deputy presidency

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan is the incumbent Tapah MP. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The MIC elections on October 20 will see a straight fight for the post of deputy president between Tapah MP Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and former Perak MIC chairman Tan Sri M. Ramasamy.

MIC Elections Committee chairman Tan Sri G. Rajoo said the two candidates submitted their papers at the nominations at the party headquarters today for the one post of deputy president; three posts of vice-president and 21 posts in the Central Working Committee (CWC) for the 2018-2021 term.

Rajoo said 10 candidates are vying for the three posts of vice-president, including incumbent Datuk T. Mohan and former MIC Youth chief Datuk C. Sivarraajh.

He also announced that 44 candidates, including former deputy education minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan, are contesting the 21 posts in the CWC.

Saravanan, when approached by reporters later, said he believed that his 30 years of service to the party will contribute to his victory as the deputy president.

He contested the post of deputy president in 2015 but lost by 17 votes to the current deputy president Datuk Seri SK Devamany.

Ramasamy, on the other hand, said he will commit himself to serving the party and the community if elected deputy president.

Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, who had won the post of MIC president uncontested in July, endorsed Saravanan for deputy president, saying he was an “MIC strongman” committed to the party and was also an MP.

“Nevertheless, it cannot be denied that his (Saravanan’s) challenger Tan Sri M. Ramasamy is also an important leader as he is a well-known businessman,” he said when questioned by reporters at the close of the nominations.

Vigneswaran said only the delegates can decide who the eventual winners of the elections will be, and added that MIC remained relevant despite being an opposition party.

Former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu was also present during the nominations. — Bernama