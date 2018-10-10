Massaro halts Nicol’s fine run in US Open

Datuk Nicol David’s run in the 2018 US Open Squash Championships came to an end after she was beaten in the third round match by Laura Massaro. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David’s fine run in the 2018 United States Open Squash Championships came to an end after she was beaten in the third round match of the tournament in Philadelphia, United States yesterday (today in Malaysia).

Nicol, the ninth seed, put up a stiff competition against the seventh seed who is two-time winner, Laura Massaro of England before losing 10-12, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 and 7-11 in the match held at Drexel University, according to the tournament website;www.usopensquash.com.

It was a major setback for Nicol, having lost to the same opponent at the recent Netsuite Open Squash Tournament in California, United States.

Massaro would meet the second seed, Raneem El Welily in the quarter-finals match on Wednesday (Thursday in Malaysia) after the Egyptian player defeated 14th seeds, Olivia Blatchford of the United States;11-7, 12-10 and 11-5 in another third round encounter. — Bernama