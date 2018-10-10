MACC confirms Zahid grilling to continue tomorrow

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 10, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is required to be present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here again tomorrow.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter.

“He (Ahmad Zahid) has to return to give further statements at 10am tomorrow at the MACC HQ,” he said.

The questioning is said to be to assist the agency’s probe into alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to a foundation.

Asked if Ahmad Zahid faces imminent arrest, Azam declined to comment further.

Today, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, was questioned at the MACC HQ for about eight hours regarding the same matter.

Ahmad Zahid in a Twitter post on Monday had said that he would give his full cooperation to MACC regarding the probe. The MACC had also recorded a statement from him on the same matter in July. — Bernama