Khalwat raids in Kelantan follow SOP, says deputy mentri besar

Mohd Amar said the raids were conducted after the department received complaints, including from the public or village heads. ― Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Oct 10 — Raids involving khalwat cases in Kelantan by the State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEAIK) are carried out according to Standard Operating procedures (SOP), said Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the raids were conducted after the department received complaints, including from the public or village heads.

“The SOP is formulated by experts in the field. There is no interference from politicians and it (raid) is conducted according to regulations.

“Knocking on all room and peeping are not allowed in Islam and we do not use that approach,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting here today.

In another development, Mohd Amar said the Kelantan Islamic Foundation (YIK) would take over management of the Maahad Darul Anuar, Pulau Melaka here.

The religious school, founded by former Kelantan mentri besar, the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat in Pulau Melaka here, is now run by his son, Nik Omar.

YIK will take over management of Maahad Darul Anuar on the request of Nik Aziz’s family and the owner of the land occupied by the school, he added. — Bernama