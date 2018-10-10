Maid who stole employer’s luxury MPV, Louis Vuitton bag jailed 26 months

Magistrate Haslinda A.Raof handed down the sentence on Siti Amirah Amirullah after she changed her plea to guilty at today’s proceeding which was fixed for mention. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — A 21-year-old maid was sentenced to a total of 26 months’ jail and fined RM7,000, in default seven months’ jail, by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for stealing a luxury car and other items belonging to her employer.

Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof handed down the sentence on Siti Amirah Amirullah, 21, after she changed her plea to guilty at today’s proceeding which was fixed for mention.

On the first count, she was charged with stealing a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle, worth RM150,000, belonging to Nur Afifa Abd Aziz, 30, who owns a cleaning company.

Siti Amirah was also charged with stealing Nur Afifa’s Louis Vuitton handbag, a Swarovski watch and RM5,000.

Both offences were committed at a car park of Desaku 2 Condominium, Jalan Melati Indah 1, Kemensah Height here between 8pm last August 30 and 12.30pm the following day.

She was jailed for 14 months and fined RM5,000 for the first offence and 12 months’ jail and RM2,000 fine for the second charge, with the jail sentences to be served concurrently from the date of her arrest, which was last August 31.

In mitigation, Siti Amirah, unrepresented, said she was remorse.

According to the facts of the case, a friend of Nur Afifa’s husband spotted the MPV in Batu Caves and contacted the couple to inform about it, knowing that they were not at home.

The couple then used the GPS tracking device to locate the car and found the maid with a man at the wheel of the Vellfire heading towards Tanjung Malim, Perak. — Bernama