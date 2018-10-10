MMC-Gamuda says ready for MRT2 contract renegotiation

An MRT train is pictured on the Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line on December 16, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — MMC-Gamuda hopes to be invited back to the negotiating table after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the cancellation of its MRT2 underground contract will be reviewed.

It said it was committed to further discussions and cooperation with the Finance Ministry to reach an agreeable reduction of cost.

“We shall adopt an open book approach with the appointment of an international engineering consulting firm that possesses the necessary experience and track record in assessing tunnelling works around the world, and as such, be in the best position to re-examine where savings can be derived,” the firm said in a statement.

