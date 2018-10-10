Deputy minister urges Kedah to be more proactive in tackling floods

Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Force member Muhamad Safwan Safawi searches for flood victims in Kampung Lubuk Batu in Kubang Pasu, Jitra October 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 10 — Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar today urged the Kedah government to be more proactive in addressing the recurring floods in the state to avert incurring huge losses from the damage caused by the natural disaster.

He said the state government can undertake the maintenance of the rivers and canals, such as Sungai Padang Terap and Sungai Anak Bukit, including deepening them.

Mahfuz, who is the deputy minister of human resources, said the floods which occur in Pokok Sena and other districts are the result of rain and the overflow of waterways, and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage should widen and deepen rivers to ensure smooth flow of the water.

“We have to be proactive to avert floods. The cost of repairing damaged infrastructure such as roads is much higher than that of deepening rivers,” he said to reporters after visiting the flood relief centre at the Al-Syaakirin Surau where 61 people from 21 families are taking shelter.

He presented immediate aid from the state government, which included house-cleaning equipment and cash, to the flood victims in the district.

Mahfuz said he hoped that the state government will expedite the flood mitigation programme in the state.

It is learned that the RM240-million Sungai Kedah-Anak Bukit flood mitigation programme that can solve the flood problem in Kedah is 70 per cent complete. — Bernama