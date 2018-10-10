Online petition to ‘save’ MRT2 jobs gets over 27,000 signatures

Workers inspect an underground tunnel at Cochrane MRT station, Jalan Shelly, Kuala Lumpur, February 11, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — An online petition urging the government to reconsider its decision to terminate MMC-Gamuda’s Mass Rapid Transit Line 2 (MRT 2) underground works contract has garnered 27,000 signatures, as of 6.30pm today.

Setting a target of 35,000 signatures, Klang resident Joyce Raj initiated the petition on Change.org yesterday to save over 20,000 jobs, which allegedly will be lost with the termination of the contract.

The petitioner lamented that the construction industry has been heavily impacted by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s recent review of various mega projects.

“The construction industry is already suffering a series of cancelled project tsunamis. Loss of revenue and potential investors continues to escalate,” Joyce said, citing examples such as the East-Coast Rail Link and the High Speed Rail projects.

“The worst impact of all? 20,000 jobs at stakes with the project termination,” the accompanying statement on the petition read.

Joyce’s petition came following Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s announcement on Sunday that the government will be re-tendering all uncompleted underground works through an international open tender process.

Lim reportedly said the joint venture firm, MMC-Gamuda, allegedly failed to reach a consensus regarding the costs. However, he said the firm can re-tender for the project.

This spurred a response from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday, who claimed that the contract’s termination would result in “immediate job losses”.

However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday commented that Putrajaya will reconsider the decision to terminate MMC-Gamuda as MRT 2’s underground contractor.

In an updated post today, Joyce called on fellow construction workers to remain positive.

“Morale has been low today with the latest turn of events. Regardless, our pains are real. In fact, Tun has responded positively that the termination decision will be reviewed.

“With that in mind, let us continue telling our side of the story. In the midst of the crossfires, remain positive and keep your heads up. May the voice of reason and fairness prevail,” Joyce said.