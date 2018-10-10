Man gets 29 years’ jail, 20 rotan strokes for raping stepdaughter

Judge Hilmiah Yusof handed down the sentence on the man after he pleaded guilty to both charges. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 10 — A 51-year-old store keeper was sentenced to a total of 29 years jail and ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for charges on incest and rape of his stepdaughter.

Judge Hilmiah Yusof handed down the sentence on the man after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced to 14 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for rape and 15 years’ jail and eight strokes of the cane for incest, with the jail sentences to be served consecutively from the date of his arrest, which was last October 1.

On the first count, the man was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code with raping his 19-year-old stepdaughter at 8am last August 26 at an apartment at Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan.

The offence is punishable under Section 376B of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The second count was for committing incest with the girl since she was 15-year-old at the same place.

The offence, under Section 376A of the Penal Code provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

In mitigation, the man said he had three young children to support and his wife was not working.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim. — Bernama