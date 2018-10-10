Year One pupil run over by school van in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM, Oct 10 — A Year One pupil died after he was run over by his school van in front of his house in Section 18 here yesterday.

Ahmad Damian Iqbaal Abdullah, seven, died while receiving treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the boy, a pupil at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seksyen 18 here, suffered serious head injuries.

He said the incident happened at 6.45pm, after the boy who was returning home from school had disembarked from the van which was driven by a 66-year-old man.

“On reaching his house, the driver stopped the van to drop off passengers including the boy.

“Moments later, as he was continuing his journey, the driver felt like he had hit something and on checking found the boy underneath the van,” he told reporters here today.

He said the boy was rushed to the Shah Alam Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

He added that the van driver was now under remand for three days to facilitate investigations under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the boy’s aunt Huda Athirah Abu Bakar, 28, said Ahmad Damian Iqbaal, the eldest of two siblings, did not get to eat the “roti sosej” the boy’s mother Hazialina Abu Bakar, 26, had bought for him.

“Hazialina is still in a daze by what has happened. However, she did say that she had a dream about her son at about 3am (today) where Iqbaal had asked her to be strong because he was feeling calm and was in a beautiful place,” she said when met at the boy’s home.

Ahmad Damian Iqbaal’s remains were buried at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery here after the midday prayers. — Bernama