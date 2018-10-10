Heavy rain, flash floods make life hard for JB’s elderly

Firemen push the car in which two elderly women became trapped due to flash flooding along Jalan Tebrau in Taman Sentosa today. — Picture courtesy of Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — The heavy downpour here today has given two groups of elderly people a miserable time.

Two elderly women had to be rescued by firemen along Jalan Tebrau in Taman Sentosa after they were trapped in their car by a flash flood.

The victims, who are neighbours in Kebun Teh, were believed to be passing through Jalan Tebrau when their car was inundated by the flood.

They have been identified as Nuriah Abdullah @ Gomes Sylvia Barbara, 85, and Juliette Lai, 75.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call from one of the victims at about 4pm.

“The Johor Baru fire station immediately despatched a team of 13 personnel, led by two officers, to the scene.

“The firemen managed to push the car out of the flooded area. The women are safe,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 4.31pm.

Meanwhile, a Civil Defence Force spokesman said 107 elderly folks from the Seri Kenangan Old Folks Home in Kampung Ungku Mohsin will be relocated following a landslide due to the afternoon downpour.

“The Johor Baru Civil Defence Force was alerted to the situation at 4pm and we assisted with relocating the elderly folks.

“At the same time, flash flooding was reported in Kampung Hajah Hasnah, Kampung Bandahara, Jalan Kijang, Kampung Mohd Amin and Kampung Melayu,” he said.

The spokesman said other than the relocation of the elderly, there was no evacuation in the affected areas.

“As of 5.30pm, the flash flood has subsided in most areas and there is only a light drizzle. However, the authorities will continue to monitor the Sungai Tebrau water level as well as the weather forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department,” he said.

Heavy downpours were reported from about 2pm in several parts of the state capital and continued for nearly three hours.