Organisers now say banquet for Anwar not free, RM60 per person

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar, speaks at a meet-and-greet programme with independent power producers in Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The organisers of a banquet planned for tomorrow night in support of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have clarified that it is not a “free event”, after polls watchdog Bersih 2.0 said it may constitute an election offence.

Malaysiakini reported organising committee treasurer Yong Yee Seng as saying attendees would have to pay RM60 per head to attend the banquet in Lukut.

“We support Anwar, we hope that he can lead Port Dickson in a better direction and benefit the locals here. We want to support his campaign,” Yong was quoted as saying.

Yong reportedly said between 3,000 and 4,000 people are expected to fill 380 tables at the Kuan Ti temple there.

He also denied that he is a PKR member, and insisted that most of the organisers are local voters.

A member of the temple’s committee, Wong Chee Swee, was reported as saying the event was meant for paying guests to meet a line-up of political leaders.

Wong said organisers have also invited Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun and DAP’s Lukut assemblyman Choo Ken Hwa.

Last week, Choo was the one expressing his concern over the dinner, suspecting the organisers were made up of Anwar’s supporters from out of town.

Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng had also warned that the banquet “should not happen” if it was free, as it may constitute an election offence.

Section 8 of the Act defines “treating” as among others providing food, drink, refreshment or provision before, during, or after an election “for the purpose of corruptly influencing that person or any other person to give or refrain from giving his vote”.

Yesterday, Anwar said he will attend the dinner, and will not postpone it to after the by-election this Saturday.

Anwar is Pakatan Harapan’s candidate in the seven-cornered by-election, engineered by PKR to return him to Parliament.