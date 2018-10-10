Keep your cool, Ramkarpal tells rep after Pengkalan Batu quarrel video goes viral

Ramkarpal said in an interview with Bernama Radio today that as an MP or assemblymen, there will always be challenges on the job as politicians need to face the rakyat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Elected representatives should keep their composure when dealing with the public, DAP lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh said after a video of the Pengkalan Batu assemblyman arguing with constituents was shared on social media.

He said in an interview with Bernama Radio today that as an MP or assemblymen, there will always be challenges on the job as politicians need to face the rakyat.

“There will be complaints, (and) praise, so if we are facing the complaints, we need to be ‘cool’ a little bit, I think. If it’s true (the viral video), it shouldn’t happen,” he said, adding that a politician must find solutions to issues that involve the people.

The assemblyman, DAP’s Norhizam Hassan Baktee, has defended himself, claiming that he was provoked and that the video being circulated was aimed at tarnishing his image.

He warned parties sharing videos of the heated exchange with residents in Pengkalan Batu over the closure of two roads, that he will sue them unless they were removed.

Ramkarpal, who is also Bukit Jelutong MP, also said in the interview today that a politician must accept criticism as long as it doesn’t go beyond racial harmony.

“If we get everyday criticisms, we should accept it. Like Tun Dr Mahathir said when he got criticised as a politician, we should accept (criticism), it is our job, we (must) be open.

“If the criticism threatens racial harmony, it is unacceptable. So a law must be passed for that purpose,” he said.