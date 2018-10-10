Belgian police raid top football clubs in fraud probe

Belgian police raided several of the country’s most illustrious football clubs today as part of an investigation into fraud linked to player transfers. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 — Belgian police raided several of the country’s most illustrious football clubs today as part of an investigation into fraud linked to player transfers.

Federal prosecutors told AFP that well-known football agent Mogi Bayat, the former manager of Sporting Charleroi, had been arrested in his home.

“He was arrested in connection with an investigation into football,” spokesman Wenke Roggen said.

Belgian media, including public broadcaster RTBF, said police had conducted searches in the premises of Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Standard Liege.

According to Belgian daily De Standaard, an investigation has been launched into “financial fraud and money-laundering in the world of football.”

The main targets of the probe, the report says, are 44-year-old Belgian-Iranian Bayat, along with another agent and clubs with which they have done business. — AFP