MAHB records 2.0pc passenger growth in September 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports recorded 10.8 million passenger movements in September 2018, a two per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, MAHB said international traffic increased by 2.1 per cent y-oy to 5.1 million passengers, while domestic traffic grew 2.0 per cent y-o-y to 5.7 million.

On a last 12-month basis, the MAHB network of airports registered a total growth of 4.9 per cent with 132.3 million passengers, the highest traffic handled over a 12-month period.

Airports in Malaysia recorded a 1.3 per cent y-o-y growth during the month with 7.7 million passengers.

The international sector increased by 0.9 per cent y-o-y with four million passengers while the domestic sector grew by 1.6 per cent y-o-y with 3.8 million passengers.

Meanwhile, Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport passenger traffic posted 4.1 per cent y-o-y growth in September 2018 with 3.1 million passengers.

International passengers at the airport increased by 6.8 per cent y-o-y to 1.1 million passengers while domestic passengers improved by 2.7 per cent y-o-y with two million passengers.

Total aircraft movements increased by four per cent y-o-y, with both international and domestic aircraft movements recording 5.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent y-o-y increases, respectively. — Bernama