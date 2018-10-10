Report: Gamuda share price drops after Pua’s scathing letter

A report said Gamuda had lost about RM2.3 billion of its market capitalisation over the last few days alone. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Oct 10 — Gamuda Bhd’s share price closed at 5 per cent or 12 sen lower in morning trade after DAP’s Tony Pua released an open letter that took MMC-Gamuda to task for its public response to the termination of its MRT2 underground works contract, a news portal reported today.

The Sun Daily said that the stock hit a 52-week low of RM2.25 today before rebounding slightly to close at RM2.26, with some 51.8 million shares changing hands, making it the most active counter of the day.

It said Gamuda had lost about RM2.3 billion of its market capitalisation over the last few days alone, adding that its joint venture partner in the MRT project, MMC Corp Bhd, also continued its losing streak, dropping 1.72 per cent or two sen to close at RM1.14.

In the open letter, Pua, who is Damansara MP and political secretary to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, had questioned MMC-Gamuda over its public response and if it intended to foment public dissatisfaction with the ruling government.

Pua hit out at the firm for a petition initiated on Change.org to discourage the termination of the project for the welfare of the 20,000-odd workers they claimed would be affected.

“It might be more productive to start a petition to ask your bosses at MMC-Gamuda to make the Malaysian government an offer it cannot refuse,” he said in the letter.

Pua denied the project was being scrapped outright.

“You will find plenty of opportunities when the new project is awarded at a lower cost, while the savings generated would mean even more projects for the future,” he said.

Lim announced on Sunday that the government had decided to terminate the underground work contract of the MRT2 with MMC-Gamuda.

He said the move would shave RM5.2 billion off the total project cost.