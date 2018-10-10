Water supply in Simpang Renggam still disrupted, Amanah rep tells Pakatan

Simpang Renggam councillor Ahmad Maulana Stat said the district’s water supply issues are still a problem despite the many promises made. — Picture courtesy of Parti Amanah Negara

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — Simpang Renggam voted in Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the May 9 general election in the hope that its decades-old water woes would be resolved.

Five months on, constituents’ patience is wearing thin, a councillor in the Johor central district noted and urged the ruling coalition to deliver on its promise soon.

“The population still has the problem of frequent water supply breaks. Water issues have been raised for so long but until today, there has been no concrete resolution,” Simpang Renggam councillor Ahmad Maulana Stat told Malay Mail today.

The Simpang Renggam district is notorious for suffering frequent water cuts due to ammonia contamination.

Ahmad, who is also Simpang Renggam Parti Amanah Negara vice-chairman, said that the water issue in the district saw the previous MP Datuk Liang Teck Meng from Gerakan lose in GE14, after two terms.

“He was also chairman of the National Water Services Commission and lost due to promises made without any solution to the water issue.

“Now, even after the government has switched to PH, what the Simpang Renggam people hope for has not been realised,” Ahmad said.

The councillor said he has highlighted the matter to the district council and expects the new government to resolve this issue immediately.

“I will use whatever channel to bring this issue to champion the people. I will bring this issue to the PH leadership in Johor.

“Our hope is that this problem can be resolved immediately so that the comfort of the people here can be maintained,” he said.

Malay Mail previously reported the town’s water problems were due to ammonia contamination caused by the proximity of a landfill on the town’s outskirts near its only water source.

The contamination can be traced to a nearby landfill upstream that is situated near Sungai Ulu Benut.

Pollution happens when rainwater seeps into soil at the landfill, which due to its higher elevation, flows down into the water catchment pond and turns the river black, pungent and full of foam.

The town’s tap water supply gets disrupted due to the river water that is diverted to a nearby treatment plant to remove traces of ammonia. The decontamination process lasts a day or two.