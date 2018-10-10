MoH: 42 new food poisoning cases linked to Kedah laksa eatery

All patients reported that they had consumed laksa from the same vendor in Kupang that is allegedly linked to the previous food poisoning cases. — Shutterstock pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Health Ministry has confirmed that 42 new food poisoning cases have now been linked to a laksa eatery in Kupang, Kedah.

Health department director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today that these new cases included 21 cases in Selangor, 14 cases in Kedah, and seven cases in Perak.

All patients reported that they had consumed laksa from the same vendor in Kupang that is allegedly linked to the previous food poisoning cases.

This increases the total amount of cases to 61 so far, including two deaths.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said 21 patients have been warded, while another 38 patients received outpatient treatment.

He added that stool samples from two cases in Baling tested positive for salmonella.

“After conducting detailed checks on the premises selling the laksa, we found that the ingredients of the dish were not linked to reports of iceberg lettuce that went viral on social media,” he said, referring to reports of local lettuce that were found to contain high levels of pesticide.

“The ministry is still waiting for results from food samples that have been sent for laboratory analysis.”

Dr Noor Hisham reiterated that the public should seek immediate medical attention if they suffer any food poisoning symptoms.

He also stressed that food handlers and the public should prioritise proper food safety measures.

“The public must also choose clean eateries while practising the concept of ‘see, smell, and taste’ before they consume food. This will help prevent the consumption of rotten food,” he said.