Zahid leaves MACC after eight hours, says will attend another round of questioning soon

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 10, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has finally left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters after being grilled for almost eight hours today over alleged misappropriation of funds.

However, the former deputy prime minister said he will have to return at a later date when pressed further if he would be called up in the future.

“Sorry to keep you people waiting for so long.

“I will choose my own date and time,” he said briefly to reporters after initially declining to give a press conference.

His interview today with the graft busters was over his alleged involvement in funds misappropriation at a charity run by his family.

Zahid exited the compound of the MACC headquarters at 5.40pm, almost nine hours after he arrived at 9.20am earlier today.

He looked weary when he left the compound’s lobby before he was ushered into the same white Lexus SUV that he had arrived in earlier.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter, Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 10, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

His daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid left the compound at 4.50pm and headed straight to a waiting vehicle after exiting from a side entrance.

When asked, Nurulhidayah replied briefly that she was here to accompany her father and denied she was being investigated.

This is the third time MACC has summoned Zahid over the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.

In July, Zahid was grilled in a similar fashion for about seven hours by investigators over the case.