For Anwar, by-election not just to become MP but part of ‘Port Dickson family’

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar, poses for pictures with his supporters during a meet-and-greet programme with independent power producers in Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 10 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today his mission is not just to win the Port Dickson by-election, but also to serve the constituency to the best of his ability.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet event with independent power producers here today, Anwar said he intends to do his best if elected MP.

“I do not want to be known as just your MP, but I want to be part of the Port Dickson family. I want to work not only to change the image of Port Dickson as a tourist destination, but to improve the lives of its people,” he said.

MORE TO COME