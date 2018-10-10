Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Pope says abortion is like hiring ‘contract killer’

Published 58 minutes ago on 10 October 2018

ope Francis today compared having an abortion to hiring a contract killer. ― Reuters pic
ope Francis today compared having an abortion to hiring a contract killer. ― Reuters pic

VATICAN CITY, Oct 10 — Pope Francis today compared having an abortion to hiring a “contract killer”.  “Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone,” Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican.

“Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem,” he added.

“Is it just to resort to a contract killer to solve a problem?”

His comments departed from the prepared text for his homily delivered during his weekly audience on Saint Peter’s Square.

In his address, the Argentine pontiff complained of a “depreciation of human life”.

He cited wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion.

“How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?” he asked.

Francis this year opposed a bill that would have legalized abortion in Argentina.

In August a lay campaign group said thousands of Argentine Catholics had renounced their membership of the church to protest against his opposition to the bill. — AFP

Related Articles

In World