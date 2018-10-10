MB: Kedah govt to deliver flood aid ‘as soon as possible’

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir visits flood victims at the relief centre in SK Titi Gajah in Alor Setar October 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 10 — The Kedah government will channel aid to flood victims in every district in the state affected by the natural disaster several days ago.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the aid will be delivered in the soonest possible time.

“Heavy rain over the past few days had caused water dams under the management of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) to become full and the water had to be released, affecting the people, especially those in the village areas.

“The state government will provide assistance, and other agencies have also gone out to help them with in terms of food and daily necessities,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mukhriz visited and handed over aid to victims at the relief centre in SK Titi Gajah which housed 204 victims from 66 families as of noon today.

Mukhriz said all the agencies involved were on standby to face any eventualities in case the floods worsened.

“A 24-hour information centre has been opened where all flood-related reports will be channelled, but sometimes there is information that does not reach us. So residents affected by the flood can report to their respective district councilors or village leaders in order to reach us,” he said.

Meanwhile, flood victim Mahani Mahadi, 31, from Kampung Alor Senjaya said she and her husband along with five children aged between 16 days and nine years had arrived at the relief centre at 9pm yesterday.

“The water-level came up to the calf, so we decided to come to the relief centre for fear of our children’s safety,” she said, adding that she hoped they could return home by today as it was not convenient to look after a baby at the centre.

A total of 10 relief centres were opened in the districts of Kota Setar, Baling and Kubang Pasu, which housed 480 victims as of noon today. The flash floods are due to heavy rains since Monday. — Bernama