Anwar: Hotels in PD? Sure, but operators must employ and train locals

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar, speaks at a meet-and-greet programme with independent power producers in Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 10 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he can help expedite the process involved in developing hotels in Port Dickson — but with one condition.

“I can help expedite the process; however, with one condition — that the hotel operators train locals before they open,” citing further that the locals could then be employed by the same hotels.

“This could then help reduce unemployment issues in the district,” he said at a meet-and-greet programme with independent power producers here today.

MORE TO COME