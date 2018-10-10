See more footage from ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ that stars Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — With just days to its release, 20th Century Fox has released a new TV spot for thriller Bad Times at the El Royale that offers a bit more footage from the film.

Seven strangers meet over the course of one fateful night at a run-down hotel and have a last shot at redemption after all their secrets are laid bare.

The film features a stellar cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Cynthia Erivo, Cailee Spaeny and Lewis Pullman.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell.”

Bad Times at the El Royale is set for release on October 12.