Anwar: PD poll the first time govt machinery not used for campaign

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar, is greeted by his supporters during a meet-and-greet programme with independent power producers in Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 10 — The Port Dickson by-election sets a historic precedence as the first time the country’s ruling coalition did not utilise government machinery for the campaign, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“This is the first time in Malaysian history that an election where the candidate from the ruling party did not use government machinery to campaign,” the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate said at a meet-and-greet programme with independent power producers here today.

Anwar also said that in this by-election, there have not been any announcements of development projects by ministers, such as road repairs or the construction of schools in the district, to woo voters.

