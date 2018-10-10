Chinese voters in PD want more job opportunities, balanced development

Buntings for Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are seen along a road in Port Dickson October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PORT DICKSON, Oct 10 — Chinese voters in Port Dickson want focus to be given to varied employment opportunities, balanced development and wider access to education rather than focusing too much on tourism sector in the popular holiday destination.

Wong Pieng Hon, 45, who has been living in Bukit Pelanduk for more than 20 years, said the development in rural areas should be taken seriously as it was relatively slow compared to other locations in the district such as Telok Kemang and Lukut.

“Many of the infrastructure in the villages need to be upgraded, for example in Bukit Pelanduk, there are many damaged ditches and roads,” he told Bernama here.

For former private employee, Steven Yap Kai Choon, 58, he hoped that the tourism industry would attract more investors and open up more job opportunities to local community, especially the youth.

“The tourism activities need to be increased so that local youths will get a chance to work in their hometown,” he said.

Housewife, Tan Swe Keng, 40, said she wanted the education sector to be further enhanced to help local children to achieve excellent academic results so that they could contribute back to the society.

“I am very hopeful that the elected representative will be able to help improve education sector such as giving free extra classes for unfortunate students because nothing more important than education,” she said.

Last week, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, launched a free online tuition for all subjects to all students from Standard One to Form Five as part of his campaign trail.

The PD by-election is a seven-cornered contest among Anwar, who is PKR president-elect; Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of PAS and five independent candidates — former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad; former personal aide of Anwar, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan; social media personality Stevie Chan Ken Leong; management consultant Kan Chee Yuen and a former lecturer of a private university, Lau Seck Yan.

The Port Dickson seat was vacated by Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah of PKR to enable Anwar to contest and become an MP.

The parliamentary constituency, a PKR stronghold since 2008, has five state constituencies within it — Chuah and Lukut, held by DAP; Bagan Pinang and Linggi, held by Barisan Nasional (BN), and Sri Tanjung, held by PKR.

Polling is on October 13.

The Port Dickson constituency has 75,770 registered voters, comprising 43 per cent Malays, 33 per cent Chinese, 22 per cent Indians and 2 per cent others. — Bernama