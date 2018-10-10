Perak govt mulls alternative route to reduce traffic at Menora Tunnel

Five people were fatally burned following a multi-vehicle accident at KM255.3 northbound of the North South Expressway near Kuala Kangsar October 6, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Oct 10 — The Perak government is considering the possibility of having an alternative route so as to reduce congestion on the accident-prone stretch of the North-South Expressway north-bound from the Menora Tunnel to Kuala Kangsar.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today he will ask State Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantations Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari to hold discussions with the relevant parties on the matter.

The alternative route is most necessary because that stretch of highway experiences heavy traffic congestion and is prone to accidents, especially during festive seasons and school holidays, he said after a tour of the PerakFM service at the Department of Broadcasting in Perak here.

Ahmad Faizal was asked to comment on the tragic accident involving a trailer lorry and a car at a point on the northbound stretch of the highway after the Menora Tunnel last Saturday that claimed five lives.

Five people burned to death in the accident which happened at 11.47am, and the lorry driver has been remanded for two days since Monday. — Bernama