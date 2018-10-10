Pimp seeks more caning in exchange for shorter jail sentence

Robin Chow Yan Pun made the request after Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah increased his sentence to five years’ jail and three strokes of the cane. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — A man who pleaded guilty to being an intermediary for prostitution surprised the High Court here today when he requested to be given more strokes of the cane for a shorter jail time.

Robin Chow Yan Pun, 30, made the request after Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah, in allowing an appeal by the prosecution, increased his sentence to five years’ jail and three strokes of the cane, from two years’ jail and one stroke of the cane that was meted out by a lower court.

He no doubt received stares from those present in court for making such a request, and in a sad voice asked to be given another chance as it was his first offence and expressed regrets for taking the wrong path to earn a living.

Azman, however, said Chow should serve a longer jail time to make him remorse so that he would not repeat the offence.

“This sentence should create fear in you, make you and others afraid. If the sentence imposed by the court does not bring fear, it’s useless for the court to mete out the sentence... you spend more time in prison, hopefully you’ll be remorse,” he added.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz, was appealing against a Sessions Court decision, made last March 14, in sentencing Chow to two years’ jail and one stroke of the cane for acting as an intermediary for prostitution.

Chow had pleaded guilty to committing the offence at an apartment at Jalan Sri Hartamas 1, Taman Sri Hartamas here, at 10.45pm last February 25.

The charge, under Section 372(1)(f) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and whipping, upon conviction. — Bernama