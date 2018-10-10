Three Teluk Intan villages hit by floods

Civil Defence Force personnel evacuate Changkat Jong after three villages were flooded this morning. — Picture courtesy of Perak State Disaster Management Commission

IPOH, Oct 10 — Ninety-seven people from 29 households in Teluk Intan were evacuated after Sungai Bidor burst its banks following a heavy downpour earlier today.

A Perak State Disaster Management Commission spokesman said the affected households are from three villages in Changkot Jong.

“The three villages are Kg Batu 9, Kg Batu 8 and Kg Batu 7. The villages were flooded after the river overflowed following heavy rain at around 7am,” the spokesman said in a statement.

He added that about 70 personnel from eight government agencies were deployed to the villages to conduct the evacuation process.

“The evacuation process is still ongoing and at the moment, the victims have been transferred to the nearest evacuation centre,” the spokesman added.