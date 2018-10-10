Zahid’s MACC grilling has lasted five hours — and counting

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 10, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was still at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today five hours after he came to give a statement to assist in the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds of a foundation.

The former deputy prime minister arrived at the MACC office at 9.20am and was still there at 2.20pm.

Ahmad Zahid’s daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and his stepbrother Datuk Seri Mohamad Nasaee Ahmad Tarmizi have also come to give statements, believed to be to assist in the same investigation.

Ahmad Zahid had given a statement to the MACC in July.

Local and foreign reporters had gathered at the compound of the MACC headquarters from as early as 8am. — Bernama