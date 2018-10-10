Kedah flood evacuees drop to 480 as of noon

Floods were caused by heavy rain since Monday. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 10 — The number of flood evacuees in Kedah dropped from 550 this morning to 480 at noon, all of them being housed at 10 relief centres.

Kedah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer Maj (PA) Imran Azemi said four of the centres are in the Kota Setar district, five in Baling and one in Kubang Pasu.

Kota Setar has 194 people from 62 families at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah; 102 from 35 families at SK Gunung; 60 from 21 families at Surau Aassyakirin and 39 from 11 families at SK Suka Menanti, he said.

Baling has six people from four families at the Kampung Banggol Derom community hall and 15 from seven families at the Risda hall of Kampung Tanjung Pari, he said in a statement. The evacuees housed at Dewan Batu 60, Kampung Weng Luar hall in Mukim Siong and Keda Batu 8 community hall have been allowed to return to their homes.

Imran said the Lubuk Batu relief centre in Kubang Pasu has 64 people from 16 families.

He said the floods were caused by heavy rain since Monday. — Bernama