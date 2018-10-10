Youth charged with trafficking 54kg of cannabis

KANGAR, Oct 10 — A youth was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with trafficking about 54 kilogrammes of cannabis, last month.

However no plea was recorded from Mohamad Zulfazlee Ruslan, 26, when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Norhayati Ibrahim.

The offence was alleged to have been committed at KM 9.9 Jalan Wang Kelian-Kaki Bukit at 11.30am on Sept 26.

The charge, under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act, provides the death sentence or an imprisonment for life, and whipping of not less than 15 strokes, upon conviction.

The court fixed Jan 3 for mention pending completion of the chemist report. — Bernama