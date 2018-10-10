Do the work you’re paid to do, Sarawak CM tells contract winners

Abang Johari said the 247 projects will include water treatment plants, distribution network systems, improvement works, pipe replacements, non-revenue water management and modernisation initiatives. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 10 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said contractors awarded the state’s water supply projects may not sell on the contracts.

He said the state government has identified 247 projects worth about RM2.8 billion for implementation and completion within two years, starting from early next year.

He said subcontracting the works will cause an unnecessary delay the completion of these state-funded water projects.

“The successful contractors must do the works themselves, engaging their own consultants and having their own suppliers,” he at the opening of the Fourth Borneo Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference here.

He said he wanted native contractors and local suppliers to be given first priority in the awards of the water supply projects.

“This is simply because of the positive economic impact factors,” he said, explaining that hiring local for the projects has a positive impact on the economy through local employment and associated spending at local businesses.

The chief minister said the 247 projects will include water treatment plants, distribution network systems, improvement works, pipe replacements, non-revenue water management and modernisation initiatives.

He said these projects are mainly for rural areas or stressed areas that have constantly been facing water problems.

“After fulfilling all the governance and tedious procedures by the end of this month, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) will execute all the projects concurrently come January 2019,” he added.

Abang Johari said he noticed in places he had visited water supply infrastructure and its systems are major issues in the rural areas, which the state government must address.

“Effective distribution networks for water supply are critical development issue for Sarawak rural population, with profound implications for livelihood, economic growth and to a certain extent, human rights,” he added.