Isa Samad banks on personal touch, past record to win PD

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad arrives for a walkabout in Kampung Baru Tanah Merah site A, Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 10 — Former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad continued knocking on doors and sitting down for tea with voters in Port Dickson today in the final lap before Saturday’s vote.

With four days left to polling, the independent candidate who is challenging Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the parliamentary by-election does not see a need to change his strategy, even though his Pakatan Harapan rival has been ramping up his campaign through videos and voice messages to voters.

“I prefer to engage with the voters myself and intend to keep doing so until polling day.

“Most of the people here already knew me and they know of my past accomplishment to the state and the local district.

“All I ask the voters is simply to give me a chance to help them again,’’ he told reporters during his visit to Kampung Baru Tanah Merah site A here today.

Isa also played down the perception that he is contesting against Anwar personally after leaving Umno to enter the by-election.

“I have nothing against him and we are not enemies. I only intend to do my job to the people and that is it,’’ he said.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters, comprising 43 per cent Malays, 33 per cent Chinese, 22 per cent Indians and 2 per cent others.

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is greeted warmly by local residents during a walkabout in Kampung Baru Tanah Merah site A, Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

A former minister, Isa has kept a low-profile in his campaigning, preferring house-to-house visits or meeting voters at local eateries to get his message across.

He has been warmly received so far.

Some voters on the campaign trail have even lifted chairs in a humorous nod to his choice election symbol on ballot papers. Other locals have even tied plastic hairs to the roof of their cars as a sign of support for Isa.

And despite Isa’s departure from the Malay party, Port Dickson Umno division chief Faizal Ramli issued a statement today urging members to go out and vote on Saturday.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Faizal said his statement was to address the confusion among Umno members on the by-election.

“This is because BN had announced it will boycott the election entirely. However we do not prevent our members from voting come polling day.

When asked on Umno’s silent support for its former division chief in the race, Faizal said that the party did not mobilise its machinery in the by-election.

But he added that he will not punish any member who supported Isa.

“It is okay if they come out and support Isa on a personal basis. That is up to them,’’ Faizal said, adding that Umno members already know who to cross on their ballot paper.