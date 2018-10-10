CIMB Classic: Justin Thomas on new challenges for former champions

Two-time champion Justin Thomas speaks during a press conference ahead of CIMB Classic Tournament 2018 at TPC Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Justin Thomas feels this year's CIMB Classic will be a whole new ball game as not only is the golf course upgraded, the fact there's no more “preferred lies” rule means the players have to play the ball where it lands on the fairway at the newly upgraded West Course at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Golf courses in Malaysia get soggy when it rains and when the golf ball lands on the fairway it tends to be stuck. Hence the “preferred lies” rule which means players can lift the ball, clean it and place it near to where it landed and hit their next shot.

The multi-award-winning 18-hole West Course underwent an intensive 10-month upgrade where the turf is resurfaced with identical grass — Bermuda grass — to that at TPC Sawgrass, the home of the unofficial “fifth major” of golf, The Players Championships.

“The fact that playing the ball 'down' (where it lies) is a huge difference,” said Thomas, the 2015-16 champion.

“I don't think people understand how different it's going to be as opposed to every time you hit the fairway you have a great lie.

“This time when you miss a green or get on the green with a bad lie you're forced to make a difficult shot. So in the end the course may be the same except for a different grass but the way you approach each round will be different from years past.”

Thomas, the world No. 4, has had an incredible two years culminating in winning the 2017 PGA Championships, his first and only major championship, and became the 21st player to be world No. 1, in May this year.

He was a member of Team USA who lost the Ryder Cup last month but Thomas formed a good partnership with four-time major champion, Jordan Spieth, and contributed four points for the US in five matches.

He comes to Malaysia as one of the favourites and when asked at the pre-tournament press conference what he does on long flights and why he continues to endure them to get to Malaysia and play, the Florida native replied:

“Sleep as much as possible. I left to get to New York on Saturday. Then we flew out of New York at 2am and reached Kuala Lumpur at 9am Monday. I slept nine-and-a-half hours on the first flight and three more on the second.”

He added: “As to why I keep coming back is because I've made coming to Asia a part of my calendar of events to attend. I feel it's important to play in the fall. There are two events (CIMB and HSBC Shanghai next week) with big purses and no cut line.

“If you're able to get points and make a lot of money you're able to get a lot of world ranking points early or at least the opportunity to do so.

“It would be great to take few months off at the end of the season but I enjoy coming to these places. It's huge to get off to a good start for the season so you're not behind the eight-ball come January, February and March. If you don't play well at least you've given yourself a chance.”

Thomas, 25, will tee off with two former CIMB champions — Ryan Moore (2013-2014) and defending champion Pat Perez — from the 10th tee box at 8.50am tomorrow.