Dr M to attend Asean leaders’ meeting in Bali

P Mahathir is expected to hold bilateral discussions with his Asean counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa UTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will lead the Malaysian delegation to the inaugural Asean Leaders’ Gathering in Bali, Indonesia, tomorrow.

Wisma Putra said in a statement today that the gathering will provide a platform for discussion and further engagement for the Asean leaders with the International Monetary Fund managing director, the World Bank president and the United Nations secretary-general.

“The gathering aims to increase cooperation between Asean and these organisations, especially on the issue of sustainable development,” it said.

The Asean Leaders’ Gathering has the theme of ‘Achieving Sustainable Goals (SDGs) and Overcoming Development Gap through Regional and Global Collaborative Actions’.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali; Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry. — Bernama