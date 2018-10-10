Khalwat raids not meant to shame, says Penang mufti

Wan Salim admits that there is a need to improve the standard operating procedures for religious enforcement units conducting khalwat raids.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — Breaking into hotel rooms in khalwat (close proximity) raids based on assumptions or unverified reports will only present a negative image of Islam, said Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor.

He said such actions will also create a bad impression of religious authorities conducting the raid on illicit contact between unmarried couples.

“It will present a wrong image of Islam when it is a religion of tolerance and justice,” he said.

He admitted that there is a need to improve the standard operating procedures (SOP) for religious enforcement units conducting khalwat raids.

“There are still some weaknesses in the existing laws on khalwat that need to be improved so that the implementation will not invade the privacy of individuals or cause tajassus (shame) against others,” he said.

He added that it is against the teaching of Islam to publicly mencari-cari aib (to cause shame) against another over his or her wrongdoings.

He said it is undeniable that there is a need for laws to prevent khalwat as it is against the teachings of Islam for an unmarried couple to be together in a suspicious situation.

“It is true that the religious authorities have a role to prevent such incidents but they must be able to play their role in an intelligent and prudent manner,” he said in a statement issued today.

He added that this is why enforcement officers must adhere to guidelines set for such raids.

“These raids must be conducted in accordance with a more efficient SOP so that it can be done in an orderly manner,” he said.

He said religious authorities should be able to work with an SOP that they feel is fair when fulfilling their duties.

Wan Salim’s statement is in response to the recent furore over de facto Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa‘s comment on the abuse of power and intrusion of private spaces during khalwat raids that do not reflect the ways of Islam.

The minster, in an interview with The Star, was quoted as saying that the government has no intention to interfere in Malaysians’ private lives and will focus instead on matters that affect security.