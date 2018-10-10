Fathia Latif: Wany Hasrita does not deserve Most Popular Artiste title

Fathia Latif says there are other artistes more qualified to win the Most Popular Artiste award. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Oct 10 — Actress Fathia Latif has insisted that Wany Hasrita did not deserve to win the Most Popular Artiste title at Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian 31 (ABPBH), the local music industry awards, recently.

Although Fathia, 31, has no problems with the singer personally, to her, Wany is still new in the industry.

“There are many others who have been in the field longer than her. “I don’t have any personal quarrel with her. I just feel she’s not worthy and I don’t agree with the results from ABPBH,” she told mStar Online.

Fathia uploaded an Instagram posting recently that expressed her belief that Wany does not have talent but she later deleted the posting.

“I deleted the statement because I thought I needed to respect Wany’s fans. And I also don’t want my Instagram to look malicious with that kind of posting.

“Even though I have deleted it, I still think Wany did not deserve the win,” she added.

At ABPBH, Wany also bagged the Most Popular Female Singer award.