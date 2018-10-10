Man says brother-in-law confessed to killing own father, showed him dismembered body parts

Police have obtained a seven-day remand order from today for the 52-year-old suspect. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 10 — The family of the senior citizen allegedly decapitated and dismembered by his own son on Tuesday are in shock over the incident.

Liong Yen Wah, 50, said the suspect, who is his brother-in-law, was a filial son.

“He refused to work with me in Parit Buntar as he wanted to take care of his father, who became bedridden about two months ago,” said the contractor.

Speaking to reporters when met at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary, where 74-year-old You Su Kim’s body was sent for post mortem, Liong claimed the suspect had driven to Parit Buntar on Tuesday to inform him he had killed and dismembered his father.

“I played along with him when he said he had murdered father. I then offered to send him back to the family home at Kampung Baru Khantan in Chemor, which is the crime scene, and asked him to show me where the body parts are,” he added.

Liong said before they went to the crime scene, he had contacted the police and the suspect was immediately arrested when they arrived.

Police have obtained a seven-day remand order from today for the 52-year-old suspect. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Sources from the mortuary told Malay Mail that it took some two hours to sew back the six dismembered parts — the head, four limbs and the torso.

Police said on Tuesday that the suspect allegedly killed his 74-year-old father with a parang after the victim complained the suspect was taking syabu at home.

The victims’ limbs were found buried at an open space behind the house while the head was found on top of the buried parts.

The torso was found dumped inside a disused septic tank.