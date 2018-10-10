Ex-Kemas director acquitted of corruption, money laundering charges

Judge Azman Abu Hassan ordered Mohd Adnan Md Daud, 55, to be freed after finding that the defence had succeeded in raising reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 10 — A former Selangor Community Development Department (Kemas) director was acquitted and discharged by the Alor Setar Sessions Court here today of corruption and money laundering charges.

Judge Azman Abu Hassan ordered Mohd Adnan Md Daud, 55, to be freed after finding that the defence had succeeded in raising reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case.

The decision covered offences charged in the Alor Setar and Shah Alam Courts.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor A Hafiizh Abu Bakar while Mohd Adnan was represented by counsel Mohd Sharullah Khan.

On June 16 last year, Mohd Adnan was charged in the Sessions Court here with two counts of receiving bribes involving RM159,053.22.

According to the first charge, he was alleged to have accepted RM73,000 from Sah Hizam Halim as an inducement to appoint the latter's company Perniagaan Naluri Pertama to supply milk powder to Permata child care centres.

It was also as an inducement to appoint Alpha Elite Resource, a company also owned by Sah Hizam, to supply chocolate milk powder to Permata child care centres.

Mohd Adnan allegedly accepted the money at the Alor Setar Maybank branch here on Dec 14 last year.

Mohd Adnan was also charged with accepting RM86,053.22 from Sah Hizam as an inducement for him to appoint five companies owned and managed by Sah Nizam — Perniagaan Naluri Utama, One Blue Diamond Enterprise, Golden North Enterprise, Malbery Enterprise dan LD Dinamik Enterprise — to supply various goods to the child care centres.

He was alleged to have accepted the money at the Alor Setar Maybank branch here on Jan 7, 2015.

On June 19 last year, Mohd Adnan was charged in Shah Alam Sessions Court with using a cheque amounting to RM100,000 believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities to pay for a home deposit, three years ago.

He was alleged to have used the cheque to pay a deposit for a double storey semi-detached house in Section U13, Setia Alam, Selangor at the Selangor State Development Corporation office in Shah Alam on Jan 8, 2015. — Bernama