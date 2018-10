A ship is docked at Northport, Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Fung Weng Cheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Northport (Malaysia) Bhd said today it did not set off the flood-warning siren as was viralled on social media yesterday.

Its corporate communications department said in a statement that the WhatsApp message did not come from the company.

Northport said it always monitors the situation at the port and will inform the relevant authorities if the water rises to a dangerous level. — Bernama