Malaysia’s Sept palm oil stocks up 1.45pc

Crude palm oil (CPO) stocks also increased by 10.79 per cent to 1.416 million tonnes during the month from 1.278 million tonnes in the preceding month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― Malaysia's total palm oil stocks in September 2018 rose 1.45 per cent to 2.541 million tonnes from 2.504 million tonnes in August.

Crude palm oil (CPO) stocks also increased by 10.79 per cent to 1.416 million tonnes during the month from 1.278 million tonnes in the preceding month.

Stocks of processed palm oil fell 8.29 per cent to 1.124 million tonnes from 1.226 million tonnes previously, said the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) in its “Performance of the Malaysian Palm Oil Industry for the Month of September 2018” report released here today.

It said CPO production rose 14.38 per cent to 1.853 million tonnes in September from 1.620 million tonnes in the previous month.

Palm kernel output was also up by 16.37 per cent to 462,795 tonnes for the month under review versus August’s production of 397,683 tonnes.

The MPOB said palm oil export increased 47.18 per cent to 1.618 million tonnes in September from 1.099 million tonnes in August, while export of oleochemicals eased 0.81 per cent to 244,957 tonnes from 246,954 tonnes previously.

Palm kernel oil export declined 20.39 per cent to 62,881 tonnes from 78,987 tonnes in the preceding month, while export of palm kernel cake fell 19.95 per cent 171,234 tonnes from 213,898 tonnes before.

In September, biodiesel export decreased 28.72 per cent to 28,037 tonnes against 39,333 tonnes in August. ― Bernama