Gaga, Serena Williams, Styles and Gucci star to host Met gala

NEW YORK, Oct 10 — Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles and Gucci’s star designer Alessandro Michele will co-chair next year’s Met Gala with Anna Wintour, museum officials said yesterday.

Organised every year by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Gala is a fundraising dinner for its Costume Institute.

It is run by Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, whose influence is such that the space dedicated to the Costume Institute since 2014 has been called the Anna Wintour Costume Centre.

Trading shrewdly on her name, the high priestess of fashion has managed to turn the event into a can’t-miss collision of the creative world from fashion to film to theatre to TV to sport — and anyone ready to pay for the US$30,000 (RM124,605) ticket.

The theme of the May 6, 2019 Gala will be camp style, as defined by US writer Susan Sontag.

“Camp’s disruptive nature and subversion of modern aesthetic values has often been trivialised, but this exhibition will reveal its profound influence on both high art and popular culture,” said Max Hollein, director of The Met. — AFP