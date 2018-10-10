Pakatan launches ‘Jom Balik Undi’ video to get vote out for Anwar (VIDEO)

An Election Commission officer dips a military personnel’s finger in indelible ink during early voting for the Port Dickson by-election at the Army Basic Training Centre October 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Campaigners for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched today a new video calling outstation Port Dickson voters to return home for the October 13 by-election.

Incumbent PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) video campaign titled “Jom Balik Undi” addressed concerns that many voters working and residing outside not just Negri Sembilan but also the seaside town, may not return to cast their ballots.

“We have the latest data showing voters outside Negri Sembilan totalling 4,936. The largest is in Selangor at 1,915, followed by Johor 762 and KL 566 and Melaka 589,” he told a news conference in Port Dickson that was also aired on Anwar’s Facebook page.

He noted a decline in the number of early voters in the constituency who cast their ballots yesterday totalled 4,578 or 63 per cent in comparison to the 5,308 voters or 74.8 per cent in the May 9 general election.

“Currently, there are 11,070 voters who do not live in Port Dickson,” he said, adding that the number excludes those living outside the country.

He added that even in Negri Sembilan, there was a large population of voters that lived outside Port Dickson; 5,389 of them were based in the state capital of Seremban.

He said the campaign had launched an automatic voice message service called “robocall” which featured the voice of Anwar calling on voters to return.

The video clip is just the latest tactic to get the vote out, Nik Nazmi said.

“Our message to the voters is simple: this is an opportunity to elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Parliament and he is the candidate to be the next prime minister and this is a great honour for Port Dickson. So to me, we hope the youths will come out and give a comfortable vote-majority to Datuk Seri Anwar this October 13.”

The three-minute clip featured several PH youth leaders and regular Malaysians. From the start, it acknowledged that the Port Dickson by-election was called for the PKR president elect to return to Parliament and work with Dr Mahathir again “to enable Malaysia to return to the era of the Asia Tiger once more”.

“This will enable the stable and harmonious transition of power from Dr M to Anwar in the interest of all Malaysians,” a man in the opening act said.

“Anwar Ibrahim is always fighting for Malaysians to the point he is willing to lose his position and be imprisoned. When given the mandate to be MP for Port Dickson, he will show the same dedication to the locals,” another man said.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters, comprising 43 per cent Malays, 33 per cent Chinese, 22 per cent Indians and 2 per cent others.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.